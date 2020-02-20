Coffee Break | New Peeps flavors are a twist on tradition

(CNN) — It wouldn’t be spring without a few of those animal-shaped marshmallow Peeps. Now, there are a few new and unique options to choose from.

For starters, there are now peeps jellybeans. There are also five new flavors; Root beer float, froot loops, hot tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge and chocolate pudding bunnies.

And there are mini-peeps. Those are individually wrapped chicks small enough to fit inside easter eggs. The animal-shaped marshmallows are an Easter basket staple.

They are also a little controversial, you either love ’em or hate ’em. But if you’re in the “love ’em” category it’s going to be peeps heaven for you this spring.

Kellogg’s is making peeps cereal again. and International Delight will put out peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.