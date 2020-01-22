Coffee Break | Streaming service showdown

1  of  2
(CNN) — Netflix says it has a head start on its rivals, as the market for streaming services gets more crowded.

The company says it added close to nine million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2019, beating expectations. It also expects to line up seven-million more by the end of this quarter. But on the downside, its growth in the U.S. and Canada has been sluggish.

The numbers were released as competition for streaming services heats up. Netflix is going head-to-head not only with newcomers such as Apple Plus and Disney Plus. There are also upcoming competitors like HBO Max and NBC’s Peacock.

