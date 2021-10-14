Collaboration to help central Illinois women get mammograms | Ask the Doc

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Lawmakers are working to figure out how and why extremists groups are targeting more veterans after it was revealed that roughly 10% of the individuals facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 Capital attack are somehow affiliated with the U.S. military.

"Unfortunately, a lot of veterans, a lot of military that are transitioning, get lost in the cracks and I think they start reaching out," Jeremy Butler, CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, said at a House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs hearing Wednesday. "They start looking for that sense of camaraderie that they missed. They start looking for that sense of mission.”