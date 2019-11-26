Community Festival of Nativities in the Peoria area

Last year we displayed over 950 nativities and had a variety of musical performances throughout the event. Our event this year is on December 5-8 at 3700 W Reservoir Blvd. We are sponsored by five local churches – St. Vincent de Paul, Holy Family Catholic Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and Peoria Heights Congregational Church.

We have two unique new features this year that will be of great interest to the public. A 3000 piece Fontanini collection will be on display that will depict the entire life of Jesus Christ from birth to ascension. Secondly, Lagron-Miller bookstore will sponsoring nationally acclaimed artist Liz Lemon Swindle. She will be drawing live, signing paintings, and giving away autographed bookmarks.

This event is free to the public and has more than doubled its attendance since its inception three years ago.

You can find more information here!