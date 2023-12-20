PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 2016, the Popadziuk brothers Mitchell and Tristan along with their mother Kelly have been serving the Peoria community with CXT Roasting Company.

You can find their locations in downtown Peoria and at the Keller station.

Since their start, CEO Mitchell Popadziuk said they’ve always known that a key part of their business would be wholesale coffee and services. They started out with a small roaster and gradually increased the size over the years.

The Popadziuks recently got their new, state-of-the-art roaster up and running, which will expand their roasting capabilities to make the products people know and love.

“Tristan has been, you know, heavily studying and been in the history of roasting coffee for some time now. We started off really small because we are completely self-funded and so we have been growing up over the years. So, during the covid years, we actually really focused on that side of that where we start supporting other businesses and other retail outlets with wholesale coffee,” he said.

Tristan Popadziuk is the Chief Operating Officer and head roaster.

“It’s amazing to be able to have that growth and add more coffee to the roaster and have that much more power to have the flexibility of doing whatever you want with the roast. Being able to bring different nuances out and more sweetness out of the coffee that just naturally forms within the coffee tree in the plant,” he said.

Tristan said it’s a quick and efficient process.

“Generally, it can range from anywhere from like nine minutes to 12 minutes is generally where our roast batches last. And so, it’s pretty quick. Whether you’re doing 33 pounds, or 77 pounds is going to take around. Yeah, 12 minutes or so,” he said.

Last month during Small Business Saturday they opened up their doors to allow the public to get a behind the scenes look of how they roast coffee. The plan is to do so more consistently soon.

With their expanded roasting capabilities, CXT Roasting Company will be rolling out a chocolate line called Monocle Chocolate, which is expected to be available later this week.