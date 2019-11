PEORIA Ill.- Day camps with the Park District aren’t just for summer! The RiverPlex offers a winter break camp for children ages 5-12.

Kiddos can beat the winter blues by participating in swimming, rock climbing, and indoor games! Camp will run December 23, 26, 27, & 30, 2019 and January 2, 3, & 6, 2020.

Spots in the winter break camp are limited and people can register at webtrac.peoriaparks.org