Despite the cold and snow, Wildlife Prairie Park holding events for the community to enjoy

(NewsNation Now) — Schools around the country are dealing with another surge of COVID-19, fueled this time by the omicron variant, and mayors in cities including Chicago and New York are doing everything they can to keep schools open for in-person learning.

“The safest place for children is in a school building," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams on CNN’s "State of the Union." “And what we want to do is not get in the way of preventing children from coming into that building.”