Dia De Los Muertos: Love Never Dies

Join Jonathon and Nikki Romain and the ART Inc family as we dive into a dynamic cultural experience at The Romain Arts & Culture Center (formerly known as Greeley School) with a very special tribute to the life of Glen Barton!

This inaugural evening of cocktails, authentic Mexican cuisine, silent & live auctions w/surprise guest appearances, and special performances by The Peoria Folklore Ballet: Las Guarecitas supports ART Inc’s mission to inspire and empower the community through the arts.

Your participation helps Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART Inc.) to have a sustained impact on the lives of children, specifically during the crucial hours after school and summer. Our center is nearly 50,000 square feet and will be used for creating, inspiring and teaching those who have generally been left behind.

This night is sure to be absolutely unforgettable with only 250 total tickets available… so get yours quick!

Attire: Theme or Artsy Chic

Time:

VIP 5-6:30pm

-VIP includes a make-up session, appetizer, signature cocktail, and a musical serenade!

General Admission 6:30 pm

CoFounders: Jonathon and Nikki Romain

www.artincpeoria.org

Venue Information

919 Northeast Jefferson Street

Peoria, IL 61603