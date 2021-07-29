Dream Center Peoria is making sure students are ready to head back to class

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Full of energy, laughing, and playing his video games is how loved ones said they're remembering Deshawnteris Edwards, 12, a.k.a "Bubba."

"He was just a really great kid," Jerome Ware, Edwards' godfather, said. "He was not shy to introduce himself to anybody and if you wanted to get to know him, he'd make sure you got to know him, every detail."