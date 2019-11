Last year we displayed over 950 nativities and had a variety of musical performances throughout the event. Our event this year is on December 5-8 at 3700 W Reservoir Blvd. We are sponsored by five local churches - St. Vincent de Paul, Holy Family Catholic Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, and Peoria Heights Congregational Church.

We have two unique new features this year that will be of great interest to the public. A 3000 piece Fontanini collection will be on display that will depict the entire life of Jesus Christ from birth to ascension. Secondly, Lagron-Miller bookstore will sponsoring nationally acclaimed artist Liz Lemon Swindle. She will be drawing live, signing paintings, and giving away autographed bookmarks.