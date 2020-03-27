Closings
Easterseals Central Illinois embraces technology to continue mission

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Telehealth

  • Our therapists are getting trained up on our new telehealth system so they can continue to support families from afar.
  • Using live video to connect face to face with families
  • We completed our first two test sessions yesterday with great success!
  • Support materials
  • We have videos of activities, tips for parents and some great links to resources at our website
  • Including a yoga exercise, indoor gross motor activities, speech therapy cues and other fun ways to help your child get the most of your at-home activities.

Run Walk Roll

  • Run Walk Roll was originally scheduled to take place on April 18th in the East Peoria Levee District. Due to the quarantine, we opted to transition this to a virtual run.
  • What is so cool about going virtual is that it gives families the opportunity to get some much needed fresh air, while practicing safe distancing- and they can do it anywhere!
  • Racers will all receive a T-shirt and a medal and are encouraged to share their race on social media.
  • Because it is a virtual race, we even extended the time so that people can participate even if they are busy that day.
  • We have people signed up from as far away as texas Our Virtual Run.Walk.Roll will take place between April 18-April25th.
  • Participants will still get a race shirt and medal too!

Register online at Eastersealsci.com/events

