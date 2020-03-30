Easterseals using technology to host fundraiser

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Easterseals Central Illinois is embracing technology while continuing its mission to serve families.
Co-chair of the now virtual run-walk-roll Amy Braet tells us more about the fundraiser that will take place April 18-25.
by: Sean LisitzaPosted: / Updated:
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Easterseals Central Illinois is embracing technology while continuing its mission to serve families.
Co-chair of the now virtual run-walk-roll Amy Braet tells us more about the fundraiser that will take place April 18-25.