Echelon Kettle Takeover

PEORIA Ill.- Join us for the first national Echelon initiative, Red Kettle Takeover on December 14th! Echelon chapters from around the country are joining forces to raise awareness of Echelon and The Salvation Army by ringing bells. Participating chapters will share on social media using the hashtags #EchelonKettleTakeover, #FightForGood, and #HelpThemWin. We hope to have enough participation to get trending on social media! Prizes will be awarded to most festive, most participation, most money raised, and more!