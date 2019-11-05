Educational programs for participants ages 50 and over through Bradley University’s OLLI programs

PEORIA Ill.- Registration begins November 6 for the Winter programs of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Bradley. This winter, the OLLI program offers more than 65 educational programs including non-credit classes, learning trips, study groups, and special events. Together, these programs are designed to provide a variety of educational events for the active and engaged participants age 50 and over.

Online registration opens at 11:00 a.m. and you can visit bradley.edu/olli to sign up. Forms may also be mailed at any time, and phone and in-person registration is available starting November 7 in the Continuing Education office at Bradley.

For more information on these winter programs, contact Bonnie or Gwen at (309) 677-3900 or visit bradley.edu/olli.