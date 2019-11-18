Festival of Lights in East Peoria Winter Wonderland 2019

EAST PEORIA Ill.-The drive-through electric park is the Festival of Lights’ signature event! Folepi’s Winter Wonderland features the majority of the Parade of Lights floats and many other lighted displays. The Winter Wonderland entrance is off Springfield Road on Par 3 Lane. Tune your vehicle’s radio to 107.5 for holiday music to accompany your drive!
The popular ski jumper display is featured in Winter Wonderland along with the Parade of Lights floats, and displays including lighted arches and circus animals, the Western town, Space Land, the Candy Cane Factory, Prehistoric Land and more! Folepi’s Winter Wonderland is a drive of oohs and aahs!