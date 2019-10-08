Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Fossils Rock exhibit at Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA Ill.- As the first NEW permanent exhibit at the PlayHouse, Fossils Rock will transform our existing Sand Porch into a natural history space featuring fossils, minerals, and a life-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull. Visitors will travel through time and embark on a prehistoric expedition! Children will learn and practice the habits of mind critical to scientists: sorting and classifying, careful observation, and critical comparison. The new exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, October 12th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story