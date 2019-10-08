Fossils Rock exhibit at Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum

PEORIA Ill.- As the first NEW permanent exhibit at the PlayHouse, Fossils Rock will transform our existing Sand Porch into a natural history space featuring fossils, minerals, and a life-size replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull. Visitors will travel through time and embark on a prehistoric expedition! Children will learn and practice the habits of mind critical to scientists: sorting and classifying, careful observation, and critical comparison. The new exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, October 12th.