PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lacy is an estimated 7-month-old Minpin mix that is looking for her forever home. She is friendly and social and reportedly does well with children and cats.

She was never around other dogs in her family prior to TAPS but she does not appear to be dog reactive. She needs continued work on potty training. She is crate trained.

