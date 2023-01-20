CIProud.com
by: Mark Welp
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 03:11 PM CST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 03:12 PM CST
With a softer body and larger accessories, Mattel designed an updated Barbie doll with preschoolers in mind.
Getting a humidifier can help you have enough moisture in your home to stay healthy this winter.
Ice fishing tents protect against the weather and provide the shelter and warmth needed for a long stay on the ice.
Kayali perfumes have variations of sweet, exotic fragrances that leave you feeling sophisticated and chic.
Finding new hair-care products can seem like a game of chance. Take some of the guesswork out of the equation by looking at hair oils available at Sephora.
Sometimes, you need a moisturizing, lightweight curl cream to define and manage your wavy hair. They have a lotion-like, creamy texture that defines curls.
Blackhead removers range from traditional face masks to pore strips to manual extraction tools.
Americans only consume half of the recommended daily dose of dietary fiber.
A neck massage pillow’s small and versatile design lets you easily maneuver their position on your body and control the massage pressure with your body weight.
As an expectant mother, one of the best starts you can give your growing baby is taking a prenatal vitamin daily that contains key nutrients like DHA.
When you can’t make it to the sauna, a sauna belt brings the sauna to your stomach and waist area. Sauna belts are suitable to wear around the house or at work.
Knee compression sleeves help increase blood flow in the knee area, which can reduce the risk of swelling after workouts or being on your feet all day.
A massage pillow covers a wider area of the body while a massage gun provides more targeted, focused relief.
After a quick rundown of what the CES standout has to offer, we’ll take a look at other options that are still impressive, but much more affordable.
Mushroom coffee is trending and gaining more attention than ever because of its potential health benefits.
We wanted to see if the Ember Smart Mug could keep our drink warm and delicious even hours later, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.
Carefully selected wild botanicals from the mountains around Jackson Hole, Wyoming form the basis for Alpyn Beauty’s luxurious skin care products.
Whether you’re playing pickup hockey or gliding around on the ice with your family, it’s best to wear quality ice skates.
Face oils are a relative newcomer to the skin care scene, but they can be like a magic elixir for getting you the bright, smooth complexion of your dreams.
Setting sprays for oily skin can help your makeup last for hours on end with fewer touch-ups than normal.
The best oil-free mascara uses a flake-free, non-clumping formula to lengthen the appearance of lashes and is available in both black and brown.
More than just a tasty treat, women’s multivitamin gummies can help you meet your recommended daily allowance of key nutrients.
Menstrual cups are reusable and long-lasting, making them eco-friendly.
Getting a foot massage from a professional requires making an appointment, driving to a location and usually spending a lot of money.
Most of us suffer from some type of back pain. Some cases require medication or surgery to treat, but for less severe pain, a back stretcher can provide relief.
People have been using saunas for thousands of years for both health and relaxation purposes.
Gone are the days when boring sweatpants and ripped T-shirts are go-to attire for workouts. Keep reading for the best plus-size workout clothes.
Floods are going to become more common, so it’s vital to learn how to prepare, no matter where you live.
Whether or not you share your child’s fascination for reptiles, here are the best toys, books and games to excite any reptile lover.
Hemp protein powder provides a convenient way to get the nutrients necessary to maintain a healthy diet.
The first thing you need is a snow-covered hill. The next thing is warm clothing and right after that, a sled.
If your strands are in serious need of hydration, conditioning and repair, Fable & Mane’s hair masks, oils and scrubs are excellent.
If you want to make sure you have the necessary supplies on hand to treat a future breakout, acne patches are the answer.
Anti-aging serums in particular offer many benefits to aging and mature skin.
Our team of experts has selected the best teeth whitening gel out of hundreds of options. Don’t buy a teeth whitening gel before reading these reviews.
The only real way to bust through that stubborn weight-loss plateau is to increase your exercise routine or cut your daily calorie intake.
Ginkgo biloba’s most popular forms are tablets and gel caps; now it is also available in liquid and powder formulas that you can add to foods and beverages.
Casein protein powder is an excellent addition to your diet, rejuvenating muscles and facilitating weight loss.
Leg compression machines use air pressure to improve the blood supply to major blood vessels in the lower legs and drain lymphatic fluid to nearby lymph nodes.
Rowing machines are becoming more popular as people discover the health benefits rowing offers. The exercise is low impact and the machines are easy to use.
Before you buy the best weight set for home, it’s essential to consider the type of workout you want to do and how much space you have for a weight set.
Here is some information along with a few tips to help you get the best deal on a TV that’s made for watching sports.
We sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about setting up a video doorbell alternative.
Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products that use sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh complexion.
Whether you’re a casual skier or a high-level competitor, having the best equipment is crucial for safety and performance.
Here’s everything you need to know to find the right elliptical for your home. We’re even sharing a few of our favorite models at the end.
Rowing machines simulate a realistic on-the-water rowing experience. Find the right rowing machine with help from this buying guide.
Continue your flu-free streak with these tips to stay healthy this flu season.
A wrist blood pressure monitor isn’t quite as accurate as a bicep model, but it can record your blood pressure reliably and is usually much easier for home use.