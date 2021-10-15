Furrever Friends Friday 10/15/21 Part 1

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington man found guilty of killing three people in the summer of 2018 has been sentenced to three life sentences and an additional 50 years in prison Friday.

In February, Sydney Mays was found guilty on all 11 counts of shooting and killing Nate Pena, Juan Carlos Perez-Macedo, and Corey Jackson in a Bloomington apartment on Riley Drive in June 2018.