Furrever Friends Friday 10/8/21 Part 1

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- If you want to take a walk in Peoria's past, you don't want to miss the second weekend of the 18th Annual Springdale Cemetery Tours at one of Illinois' oldest and largest cemeteries.

During the tours, will be guided on a short walk through Springdale Cemetery to visit five Peorians from the past. According to information from the organizers, this year’s characters include: