Furrever Friends Friday 2/7/20 Part 1

Once each year, Quest accepts applications for enrollment for the following school year. This "open application" window typically begins on February 1 and runs for approximately six weeks. During this time, any family who lives anywhere within Peoria Public School District 150 boundaries and who will have a student in 5th-11th grade may complete an application for enrollment. Following the open application period, a public lottery is held at which applicant names at each grade level are drawn at random for the openings at that grade level. Once openings are filled, applicant names will continue to be drawn and will comprise the waiting list. Applicants are welcome, but not required, to attend the public lottery.