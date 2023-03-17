CIProud.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sheridan Hurtig, Sean Lisitza
Posted: Mar 17, 2023 / 02:40 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 17, 2023 / 02:41 PM CDT
Clawfoot bathtubs never go out of style. There are faucets and showerheads that keep the older vibe alive but incorporate modern plumbing advances.
If bumper cars are your child’s favorite carnival or boardwalk ride, consider a small, low-impact bumper car for kids. It provides driving and bumping fun.
Grow lights are the way to provide artificial electric light to stimulate the growth of indoor plants. They are useful in areas that don’t get enough sunlight.
Solo Stove is offering customers a whole new way to fuel their three most popular fire pits: the Ranger, the Bonfire and the Yukon.
From memoirs to surreal fiction, these books will transform the way you view our planet and help you plan your next adventure.
Flavorizer bars sit between the grates and fuel source and catch dripping fat. They heat the caught fat into smoke that further flavors your food.
When it comes to choosing a Coast headlamp or a Diamond headlamp, you may be wondering which one is best. It all boils down to how much light you actually need.
Plastic dog houses come in many designs for all sizes of dogs. They are easy to assemble and clean. They are resistant to pests and withstand rain and snow.
Remember that no matter what safety features are available, there’s no saving you if you refuse to use a chain saw properly.
If you’re in search of ways to entertain thirsty friends, as well as add some new flavor complexity to their old favorites, consider using a cocktail smoker.
This simple kitchen device may look unassuming, but the difference it can make in the quality of your baked goods will seriously improve your baking game.
You can attain a versatile wardrobe with high-quality basic pieces that mix and match for endless outfit options.
A burger press is a handheld tool that forms uniform patties, so they all cook evenly. You can find presses that create burgers in different sizes.
There are supplements available that help keep your heart healthy. Some even benefit the immune system and other body systems.
Cold brewing coffee takes time, but cold brew concentrate means you can have this java experience whenever you like.
Whether you’re hoping to fit your whole household or want to have room for friends, a six-person hot tub is a great size, as it’s spacious, but not enormous.
Cast iron is heavy and requires room, so if you have a smaller space, but still make dinner or meals for large groups, consider getting a set of more than one.
Also referred to as a baking steel, this heavyweight item conducts heat more evenly and holds it longer for a crispy crust that stays chewy and tender.
Avid gardeners know the convenience of a garden cart and the value of a comfortable place to sit while you work.
Hermit crabs are not generally picky eaters, but they need a healthy diet to keep them going for a long time.
Like all reptiles and amphibians, turtles need special attention paid to their habitat and diet to remain healthy.
The BestReviews team is borrowing the March Madness concept to determine which water bottle is the best of the best in their own Parch Madness competition.
We asked BestReviews book expert, Ciera Pasturel, to recommend the top 9 books for children, teens and adults to read during Women’s History Month.
A beef and Guinness stout pie is a hearty, crowd-pleasing dish that captures the essence of the March holiday.
You can snag the hottest items at a discounted price ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2023. We’ve got a list of some of the best active sales.
Among the least expected decorations, and the most impactful, is a balloon arch. Here are a few things you’ll want to think about when buying a kit to make one.
A phone grip sticks to the back of your device through a strong adhesive and it gives you a handle of sorts.
If you’re a wine lover, it makes sense to own a decanter to help your wine breathe and for presentation when serving it at dinner.
There are many brands of top-load washers, but these eight washer brands consistently receive high praise from consumers.
If you’re looking for a simple, timeless garment that can take you from the gym to the store to a casual night out, you can’t go wrong with a crew neck.
Microsoft’s latest partnership involves a deal with the world’s biggest independent cloud gaming provider: Boosteroid.
If you’re looking for a garment that’s simple yet stylish, a Champion sweatshirt is a safe bet. These versatile pieces are great for daily wear or workouts.
While tops can bunch at the waistband of your favorite skirts and pants, a bodysuit stays taut for an always-perfect veneer.
An automatic pet feeder is an excellent tool to keep your pet fed and hydrated.
Mud masks are effective ways to treat minor-to-moderate cases of acne.
FridaBaby offers products that make caring for your infant simpler, resulting in a happier baby and more rested caregivers.
The amount of training you’ve put into a pet doesn’t always matter. Accidents happen for a variety of reasons. That’s where a pet urine detector comes in handy.
If you don’t have time to heat your food on the stove, a heated lunch box can keep your homecooked meals warm and delicious.
Bosch and Whirlpool are two high-end brands that offer high-quality dishwashers with state-of-the-art technology.
Coin sorters sort large amounts of coins and quickly separate them by size. Some calculate how much money has been sorted.
If you are planning a short adventure and need a new bag, consider adding a Vera Bradley weekender bag to your collection. They’re lightweight and durable.
Watercolor pencils are great for painters and drawers alike. They give you the precise control of drawing paired with the dreamy translucent hues of paints.
Walking at night adds the extra wrinkle of needing to be seen for safety. For such late-night walks, you should use a reflective dog harness.
Kayak roof racks are an excellent way to transport your kayaks to your favorite lake or river. They also make loading and unloading the kayaks easy on the back.
From small decorations and changing textures to new lighting and colors, there are tons of affordable Amazon decor products that can invigorate your home.
Tinned fish is a nourishing snack that’s featured on the trending gourmet tinned fish board you can experience in eateries worldwide.
Whether you’re cleaning the family car or your work truck, the best handheld vacuums deliver maximum power while taking up minimal space.
Denim lovers, rejoice! The head-to-toe denim trend of the ’80s and ’90s is back.
With the right compost tumbler for your backyard, your garden will soon be in full bloom.
Leather leggings are a simple yet edgy twist on regular leggings. With the same comfort as any other fabric, leather adds a cool and fashionable look.