Scottish Rite Theater: An Irish Heritage Celebration

Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022

Celebrate early with Peoria Pops Orchestra

Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM

Family Friendly event

Scottish Rite Theater: We Banjo 3

Thursday, Mar 17, 2022

Spring tour 2022 “The awakening”

Band from Galway, Ireland

Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM





St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Thursday, March 17th at 11:00 A.M

Rain or Shine from the corner of Monroe and William F. Kumpf

The parade is run completely by volunteers from the St. Patrick Society of Peoria

This year’s parade will be livestreamed on the City of Peoria’s youtube channel

Watch closely for a Roller-skating Leprechaun. If she winks at you, it’s a full year of good luck for you!

Irish Eat’s in our Region:

Carrigan’s Pub

Donnelly’s Irish Pub

Jimmy’s Bar

Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery

Kenny’s Westside Pub

McCritter’s Bar and Grill (Pekin)

Paddy O’ Flaherty’s (Morton)

Parish’s Pub (Washington)

The Publik House (Peoria Heights)

Ulrich’s Rebellion Room

West Dublin Pub (Pekin)

W.E. Sullivans Irish Pub & Fare (Heights)

