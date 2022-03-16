Scottish Rite Theater: An Irish Heritage Celebration 

  • Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
  • Celebrate early with Peoria Pops Orchestra 
  • Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM
  • Family Friendly event

  Scottish Rite Theater: We Banjo 3 

  • Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
  • Spring tour 2022 “The awakening”
  • Band from Galway, Ireland
  • Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 

  • Thursday, March 17th at 11:00 A.M 
  • Rain or Shine from the corner of Monroe and William F. Kumpf 
  • The parade is run completely by volunteers from the St. Patrick Society of Peoria 
  • This year’s parade will be livestreamed on the City of Peoria’s youtube channel 
  • Watch closely for a Roller-skating Leprechaun. If she winks at  you, it’s a full year of good luck for you! 

  Irish Eat’s in our Region:

  • Carrigan’s Pub 
  • Donnelly’s Irish Pub
  • Jimmy’s Bar 
  • Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery 
  • Kenny’s Westside Pub 
  • McCritter’s Bar and Grill (Pekin)
  • Paddy O’ Flaherty’s (Morton)
  • Parish’s Pub (Washington) 
  • The Publik House (Peoria Heights) 
  • Ulrich’s Rebellion Room
  • West Dublin Pub (Pekin)
  • W.E. Sullivans Irish Pub & Fare (Heights)

