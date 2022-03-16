Scottish Rite Theater: An Irish Heritage Celebration
- Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
- Celebrate early with Peoria Pops Orchestra
- Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM
- Family Friendly event
Scottish Rite Theater: We Banjo 3
- Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
- Spring tour 2022 “The awakening”
- Band from Galway, Ireland
- Doors open at 6:00 PM Show starts at 7:00 PM
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- Thursday, March 17th at 11:00 A.M
- Rain or Shine from the corner of Monroe and William F. Kumpf
- The parade is run completely by volunteers from the St. Patrick Society of Peoria
- This year’s parade will be livestreamed on the City of Peoria’s youtube channel
- Watch closely for a Roller-skating Leprechaun. If she winks at you, it’s a full year of good luck for you!
Irish Eat’s in our Region:
- Carrigan’s Pub
- Donnelly’s Irish Pub
- Jimmy’s Bar
- Kelleher’s Irish Pub & Eatery
- Kenny’s Westside Pub
- McCritter’s Bar and Grill (Pekin)
- Paddy O’ Flaherty’s (Morton)
- Parish’s Pub (Washington)
- The Publik House (Peoria Heights)
- Ulrich’s Rebellion Room
- West Dublin Pub (Pekin)
- W.E. Sullivans Irish Pub & Fare (Heights)
