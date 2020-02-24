Gimme Shelter 2020

Click here to register.

Friday, March 6, 2020

6:00 am – 6:00 pm

Peoria Civic Center

201 SW Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, Illinois

Gimme Shelter is an event hosted by Phoenix Community Development Services to give our citizens an opportunity to help in the fight to end homelessness in Central Illinois and to raise awareness of the challenges faced by those without homes.

Gimme Shelter will be held at the Peoria Civic Center the evening of Friday, March 6, 2020. Participants are asked to raise $1000 for the “privilege” of spending the night outside in a cardboard box from 6:00 pm in the evening until 6:00 am the next morning.

Gimme Shelter will:

bring our community together

raise awareness of the plight of those with nowhere to call home

and provide a powerful opportunity to learn more about homelessness.

Participants will experience a bit of what it might be like to be outside, overnight, in the Central Illinois cold. Proceeds from Gimme Shelter will benefit Phoenix Community Development Services and support our continuing efforts to provide permanent supportive housing and homelsss outreach services to end homelessness in our community.

We are asking our key partners to rally their friends, family, and networks to support our work. By participating in Gimme Shelter, you will help end homelessness in central Illinois, and you’ll help your friends feel good about doing good!

Fundraising is easy to do, and it’s fun! We’ll even give you all the tools you’ll need to make a difference.With your help we can end homelessness in our community!