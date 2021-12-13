Giving the gift of experience with Wildlife Prairie Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A detached garage was left in ashes and burnt remains after an early morning arson on Monday.

Peoria Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman says Peoria crews received reports of a structure fire around 2:00 A.M. on Brehends Ave. near E. Ravine Ave. When they arrived on the scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews worked for 15 minutes to knock down the fire and continued working for another 45 minutes to eliminate any hotspots in the area.

The owners of the garage noticed the truck inside the garage on fire. Another garage near it sustained damage to the siding, alongside a shed nearby. Both the garage and truck were determined to be a total loss.

There were no injuries.

A fire investigator on the scene estimated damages to be $25,000 and ruled the cause of the fire as arson.