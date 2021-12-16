Helping area seniors stay healthy and independent with their meals | Ask The Doc

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren’s Outage map is showing several thousand people without power as high winds sweep through Central Illinois Wednesday.

According to the outage map, over 1,126 are currently without power in Peoria, 1,225 are without power east of Spring Bay, 604 are reported to be without power near Bloomington-Normal, and 868 are reported to be without power south of Cooksville.