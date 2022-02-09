1) 2nd Saturday Market Chillicothe
- The 2nd Saturday Market is a citywide retail event and includes retail businesses on 4th, 2nd Street, and Santa Fe streets.
- 10:00 a.m-3:00 p.m on the 2nd Saturday of the month from February through December.
- 27 local shops participate and celebrate by providing shoppers with special discounts
2) Murder Mystery Dinner at Peoria Zoo
- Saturday, February 12th.
- 5:30 p.m- 9:00 p.m
- Must be at least 16 years old to register.
- Wear your 20’s best. There will also be animal romance trivia with prizes!
- Cost $45
3) Forest Park Guided Nature walk
- Many of these hikes take place on accessible trails for strollers and wheelchairs
- Hikes are approximately one hour. Some hikes require advance registrations in-person at Forest Park Nature
- $2 per person
- All ages are welcome!
4. “For the love…” Show Discover Peoria some love and follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
You can find more details on Discover Peoria’s website.