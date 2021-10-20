Hockey making its way back to Peoria | Weekly Discoveries

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During a special Tuesday night meeting, the Peoria City Council gathered around the horseshoe and officially started talks on the city's 2022-2023 biennial budget.

Patrick Urich, city manager, and Kyle Cratty, finance director, gave the council a presentation on the proposed spending plan, which recommended spending $255.1 million in 2022 and $238.4 million in 2023.