PEORIA Ill.- Hope for Kids 2019 is the annual fundraiser to benefit the Pediatric Resource Center, in celebration of Health, Safety, and Advocacy for abused and neglected children in central Illinois.

Date & Time: Sat, October 19, 2019 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Jump Trading Simulation & Education Center

We are excited to have Greg Batton back as our emcee for Hope for Kids 2019. Guests will enjoy a variety of live entertainment throughout the evening, including Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos from Chicago again delighting the crowd with their own unique brand of interactive comedy and music. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, adventurous trips, as well as silent and live auction items through GalaBid’s mobile bidding platform.

