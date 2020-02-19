HopScotch at the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum

It’s Time for adults to play at the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum! The event features locally brewed beers (“hops”) and whiskey-based cocktails from local restaurants (“scotch”), as well as food, games, and a silent auction. There’s also a great raffle prize, a weekend trip to Vegas for two!

It’s a 1920s theme, so feel free to come dressed in your favorite 1920s inspired clothes!

All proceeds support the PlayHouse’s maker programs. These are our programs that engage children in innovative thinking, learning to use tools, and problem-solving, giving them the skills they need to build our community’s future.