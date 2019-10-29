Illinois Art League’s Holiday Art Market 2019

PEORIA Ill.- HOLIDAY ART MARKET

DATE: Saturday, November 2, 2019

HOURS: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

LOCATION: The Warehouse on State, 736 S.W. Washington St., Peoria, Il.

ABOUT: Juried fine art market with over 37 local artist and makers.

Mediums include: Contemporary art, Watercolor, Oil, Acrylics, Pastels, Drawings (charcoal, pencil, ink), Photography, Wood, Jewelry, Sculpture, Mixed Media, etc.. Plus coffee and food vendors. Free admission.

Illinois Art League is a non-profit organization established May 16, 1960 and is the longest running art league in the Peoria area. Currently 130 members strong. IAL is managed by volunteer members and represents amateur, semi-professional and professional artists from Illinois.