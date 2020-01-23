Important financial dates for your calendar in 2020

Your Birthday

You should pay special attention to your birthday if you’re hitting one of these milestones:

Age 50: This is the year you’re eligible for catch-up contributions in your 401(k) or IRA. If you are 50 years or older, you can save up to $26,000 in your 401(k) and up to $7,000 in your IRA or Roth IRA.

Age 62: When you celebrate your 62nd birthday, you become eligible to receive Social Security. However, your benefits will be permanently reduced because you are withdrawing before your Full Retirement Age.

Age 66 or 67: Any of these birthdays could be your Full Retirement Age for Social Security benefits, depending on the year you were born. Keep in mind, your benefits will continue to grow every year you wait to file until you hit age 70. Check with your financial professional before filing for Social Security benefits to make sure you are taking advantage of the best strategy for your personal situation.

April 15th

Your taxes are due on April 15th.

Don’t wait until the last minute on this one. Monday, January 27th is the first day to file your taxes for 2019. Filing early helps protect your tax return from getting into the hands of scammers. The IRS is more likely to recognize a fake return being filed in your name if you get your tax return in before the thieves. If you find yourself owing Uncle Sam, it might be time to adjust your withholding. The IRS recently simplified the W4 form to increase transparency and accuracy of the withholding system. If you need to make adjustments, start by talking with your employer’s HR department.

November 1st

Open enrollment periods for health insurance typically start around this time. Make sure you research your options through your employer. If you have access to a high deductible health plan, you may have access to a Health Savings Account (HSA). With an HSA, you can make pre-tax contributions; your investments grow tax-free; you can also make withdrawals tax-free as long as you use them for a qualified medical purchase. On top of that, you can withdraw your money for any reason after the age of 65 without paying a penalty. You will have to pay taxes for uses other than medical.

December 31st

The SECURE Act went into effect on January 1st and bumps up the age to take RMDs. Anyone age 72 and older has to start taking withdrawals from their tax-deferred retirement accounts, like IRAs and 401(k)s. For most people, the deadline to take those required minimum distributions is December 31st. You don’t have to spend your RMDs; you can invest the money you withdraw or make a charitable donation.

The IRS has worksheets to calculate how much you need to withdraw, and you can find a link on my website, kingdompurposes.net