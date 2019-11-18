Important financial issues to discuss as a family with Phil Cooper

73% of adult children haven’t discussed detailed money matters with their aging parents. Waiting until a health or financial emergency to discuss finances is too late and can turn into a costly mistake. Thanksgiving might seem like a strange time to have this conversation – but for many families, this is the only time everyone is under the same roof for an extended period of time.

ESTATE PLANNING If an estate plan hasn’t been created, start a conversation about the importance of having one.

If a plan is in place, share what’s included like: Who is your attorney? What legal documents do you have in your possession? Is there a will or trust? Parents can even ask for their children’s input. One child may want to inherit the family vacation home rather than money. In addition, parents might want to name an adult child as the power of attorney to make financial and healthcare decisions should they become incapacitated.

LONG-TERM CARE- There are 42 million people caring for loved ones every day! This means long-term care is not just an individual’s concern, but a concern for the entire family. It’s important to plan ahead financially and create clear expectations. The financial burden can be huge. On average, a family caregiver could spend $7,000 a year for travel, prescriptions and nursing expenses. Long-term care insurance is an option you might want to consider to help cover some of the cost. A typical policy will help pay for adult day care, respite care, and stays in Alzheimer’s special care facilities, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and hospices.

FINANCIAL RECORDS- Parents, tell your adult children where you keep your tax returns and who prepares them. Share where you have your bank accounts and other financial accounts. Tell them if you bank online – and where you keep your usernames and passwords. If your children don’t know where to find your financial assets, they may never locate them. In many cases, the state becomes the custodian of any unclaimed property. Tell them what income you have – social security or pensions. Talk about your debts and expenses. Keep in mind a financial professional will be required to get written permission from you before they can share detailed information.

ADULT CHILD FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE- More than half of parents with kids older than 18 say they’ve sacrificed their retirement savings to help grown children with their finances. Parents say they are paying for their kids’ college tuition, student loans, and even their cell phone bill and groceries. Look for ways to gradually turn off support. Help them create a budget to figure out how they can start paying for their own expenses.

Remember why you’re gathering and be thankful for the time you get to share. Stay away from making absolute statements like “You need to create a will,” or “You need to get out of debt.” These statements can trigger people to get defensive. Understand it may take more than one meeting. Consider talking with a third party financial professional. Our team is here to help you feel confident in your financial future. We specialize in working with retirees and those nearing retirement to help preserve their assets, plan for the future and protect their legacy.