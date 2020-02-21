In The Kitchen | Banana Bread Cake

Turn this classic bread into a cake! Use it as a dessert to satisfy the sweet tooth.
Ingredients
- 3 ripe bananas
- ¼ cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 Tablespoons canola oil
- 2 Tablespoons milk
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup + 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons mini chocolate chips
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spray 9” cake pan with non-stick spray with flour.
- In a large bowl, mash bananas with fork until mostly smooth.
- Add brown sugar, oil, milk and egg. Stir until well combined.
- Add flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to batter. Stir until well combined.
- Fold in a ¼ cup of chocolate chips into batter.
- Pour batter into cake pan. Top with remaining chocolate chips.
- Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted comes out clean and edges are light golden.
Serves 10
Nutrition Information
Per 1/10th serving
- Calories: 164
- Total Fat: 6 g
- Saturated Fat: 2 g
- Sodium: 133 mg
- Total Carbohydrate: 26 g
- Dietary Fiber: 1 g
- Sugars: 14 g
- Protein: 2 g