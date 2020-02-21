In The Kitchen | Banana Bread Cake

Turn this classic bread into a cake! Use it as a dessert to satisfy the sweet tooth.

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe bananas
  • ¼ cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 egg
  • ¾ cup + 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ cup + 2 Tablespoons mini chocolate chips

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Spray 9” cake pan with non-stick spray with flour.
  3. In a large bowl, mash bananas with fork until mostly smooth.
  4. Add brown sugar, oil, milk and egg. Stir until well combined.
  5. Add flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon to batter. Stir until well combined.
  6. Fold in a ¼ cup of chocolate chips into batter.
  7. Pour batter into cake pan. Top with remaining chocolate chips.
  8. Bake for 20-22 minutes, or until toothpick inserted comes out clean and edges are light golden.

Serves 10

Nutrition Information

Per 1/10th serving

  • Calories: 164
  • Total Fat: 6 g
  • Saturated Fat: 2 g
  • Sodium: 133 mg
  • Total Carbohydrate: 26 g
  • Dietary Fiber: 1 g
  • Sugars: 14 g
  • Protein: 2 g

