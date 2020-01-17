Breaking News
In The Kitchen | Crock Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup

WMBD This Morning

This simple soup is great for a cold and busy night. Tip: Keep the rice separate until eating. This will prevent the rice from becoming too soft.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound 90/10 ground beef
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 – 14.5 ounce cans no salt added diced tomatoes
  • 1 – 15 ounce can no salt added tomato sauce
  • 1 – 14.5 ounce can low-sodium beef broth
  • 2 teaspoons dried parsley
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 cup uncooked brown rice

Directions

  1. In a medium sized skillet, cook ground beef until no longer pink. Place in a 6-quart crock pot.
  2. Add remaining ingredients to crock pot except for rice.
  3. Cook on low for 7-8 hours.
  4. Cook rice according to package directions.
  5. Add cooked rice to soup. Stir to combine.

*Optional: Garnish with low-fat shredded cheese of choice.

Serves 8

Nutrition Information

Per 1 ½ cup serving

  • Calories: 232
  • Total Fat: 2 g
  • Saturated Fat: 1 g
  • Sodium: 126 mg
  • Total Carbohydrate: 27 g
  • Dietary Fiber: 3 g
  • Sugars: 6 g
  • Protein: 15 g

