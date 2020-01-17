In The Kitchen | Crock Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup

This simple soup is great for a cold and busy night. Tip: Keep the rice separate until eating. This will prevent the rice from becoming too soft.
Ingredients
- 1 pound 90/10 ground beef
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 – 14.5 ounce cans no salt added diced tomatoes
- 1 – 15 ounce can no salt added tomato sauce
- 1 – 14.5 ounce can low-sodium beef broth
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup uncooked brown rice
Directions
- In a medium sized skillet, cook ground beef until no longer pink. Place in a 6-quart crock pot.
- Add remaining ingredients to crock pot except for rice.
- Cook on low for 7-8 hours.
- Cook rice according to package directions.
- Add cooked rice to soup. Stir to combine.
*Optional: Garnish with low-fat shredded cheese of choice.
Serves 8
Nutrition Information
Per 1 ½ cup serving
- Calories: 232
- Total Fat: 2 g
- Saturated Fat: 1 g
- Sodium: 126 mg
- Total Carbohydrate: 27 g
- Dietary Fiber: 3 g
- Sugars: 6 g
- Protein: 15 g