Inspiring younger generations amid recent violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released a report on its investigation into alleged misconduct by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday morning. Committee Chair Charles Lavine describes Cuomo's conduct outlined in the findings as "disturbing."

In March 2021, Speaker Carl Heastie charged the committee with determining if there was evidence to support a finding that Cuomo engaged in serious and corrupt conduct in office. They were trying to figure out if any such acts might justify filing articles of impeachment.