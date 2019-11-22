Investing in student’s success through the Peoria Parent Mentor Program

PEORIA Ill.- We are looking for parents who will love to invest in our children’s success through the PARENT MENTOR PROGRAM.

This program will place parents in classrooms for two hours to support our students in Roosevelt Magnet and Lincoln School.

$$ Parent Mentors will receive a stipend $$



Parents as mentors

*Work one on one and in small groups with students.

*No other previous experience is required,

*All parents will be provided the necessary training.

*Your citizenship status and language skills are not a barrier to your involvement in your Child’s

school.

All parents are welcome!!!

If you would like more information, please contact Carolina or Matthew, Parent Mentor Coordinators at Peoria Friendship House (309)671-5200