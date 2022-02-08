Is it too soon to start planning your trip for Spring Break? | Travel Trends Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Lydia and Krause Avenue Monday.

According to a Peoria Fire Department Press release, at 6:09 p.m. crews found fire showing in a first-story window upon arriving on the scene. After extinguishing the fire on the first floor, crews determined that the fire spread to the finished upstairs living space and the attic.