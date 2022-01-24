It may be cold outside but the Frosty 5K in Peoria can help warm you up

This is the 23rd Annual FamilyCore Frosty 5K and 1 Mile Dog Walk (began in 1999)

o The race is Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

o Hybrid race with an in-person and virtual option

o Starts at RC Outfitters, follows the scenic Riverfront Trail

o Afterparty will be held at the Peoria Riverfront Museum

o Runners and Walkers can still register at 8:00 a.m. before the race at RC Outfitters or online at www.familycore.org/get-involved/frosty5k

o Dogs are allowed on both racecourses (5K and 1 Mile) but our 4-legged friends will not be allowed into the after party unless they are service animals