It’s the first day of fall, and we’re learning about upcoming events to get you in the spirit | Weekly Discoveries

(WJW) – A large asteroid will reportedly zip past Earth on Wednesday afternoon during the autumnal equinox, which ushers in the fall season.

The asteroid, known as “2021 NY1,” is being tracked by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA says it knows about the "vast majority" of larger asteroids and none pose a threat, though the space agency says it's "always on the lookout."