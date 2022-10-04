PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you ever are traveling through downtown Washington, Illinois towards Eureka, you might want to hang a quick left down Dieble Road. That’s where you will see a perfect fall destination spot for all ages, The Zaiser Pumpkin Farm.

Local native of Washington, John Zaiser and his family reside on the farm, which is located on five acres of pumpkin filled land on the outskirts of town.

John explained to us the story on how it all started with just a random thought after a night of carving pumpkins 15 years ago.

“We had some people over and spent $50 on pumpkins, so we talked and came up with the idea of why not just grow them ourselves and try to sell the left overs? So that’s what we did and we’ve grown from there.” John Zaiser said.

But he never thought that the word would spread as fast as it did. So with the extra money now in-hand, and his wife Dari Zaiser pregnant with their firstborn child. They made the decision to start putting the profits from the pumpkins towards their three boys college tuition.

If you’d like to pay a visit to the Zaiser Pumpkin Farm just click here for details on all your pumpkin picking needs.