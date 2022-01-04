Keeping the runways clear of snow, so you can travel | Travel Trends Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) - In 2021, the Peoria Fire Department responded to just less than 20,500 calls, marking one of the busiest years ever for the department.

Peoria Fire Chief Jim Bachman said it's not uncommon to see an increase in calls on a year-to-year basis. But after a reduction in runs in 2020 attributed to COVID-19, the fire department saw calls back on the upswing just a year later.