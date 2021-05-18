Kicking off this year’s Drive 2 Thrive event

Here’s the early bird clue!

Use the following Movie Quote’s: Plug the name of the movie from each quote into the key!

1) “I’m the king of the world!”

2) “My name’s Olaf and I like warm hugs”

3) “After all, tomorrow is another day!”

4) “There’s no crying in baseball”

5) “They may take our lives, but they’ll never take our freedom!”

6) “I ain’t heard no fat lady.” – “Forget the fat lady, you’re obsessed with fat lady, drive us outta here”

7) “Here’s looking at you, kid”

8) “I’ve a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore”

9) “It was beauty killed the beast”

KEY: Use the Power Letter from each answer to find the location in Peoria!

1) _ _ (_) _ _ _ _

2) _ _ (_) _ _ _

3) _ _ _ _ (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

4) _ _ (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

5) _ (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

6) _ _ _ _ (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

7) _ (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

8) _ _ _ _ _ _ _ (_) _ _ _ _ _

9) (_) _ _ _ _ _ _ _

The Final Answer:

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

NOW WHAT?!? Between May 6th and May 20th go on FACEBOOK and direct message the Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service the answer (without spoiling the fun for everybody else!

Teams sending in the answer will get a small advantage on Race Day.

Teams sending in a selfie on site from this clue will double their advantage in the big race!