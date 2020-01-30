Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Cheesy Potato Soup

All you need:

  • ½ cup diced onions
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 3 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 ¾ cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup skim milk

All you do:

  1. Cook onions, garlic, potatoes, and chicken broth in a large pot until boiling. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, cool slightly.
  2. Pour half of the hot mixtures into a blender. Leave another half in the pot. Blend until smooth then pour back into the pot.
  3. Add cheese and milk and cook over medium heat until cheese has melted. Do not bring to boil.

