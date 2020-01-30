Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Cheesy Potato Soup

All you need:
- ½ cup diced onions
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 3 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 ¾ cup reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 1 cup skim milk
All you do:
- Cook onions, garlic, potatoes, and chicken broth in a large pot until boiling. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat, cool slightly.
- Pour half of the hot mixtures into a blender. Leave another half in the pot. Blend until smooth then pour back into the pot.
- Add cheese and milk and cook over medium heat until cheese has melted. Do not bring to boil.