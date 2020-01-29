Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Creamy Crockpot White Chicken Chili

All You Need:

  • 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 yellow onion diced
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • 24 oz. chicken broth (no salt added)
  • 2, 15oz cans reduced-sodium great Northern beans drained and rinsed
  • 2, 4oz cans diced green chiles
  • Mrs. Dash Chili seasoning
  • 4 oz Greek yogurt cream cheese
  • 1/4 cup skim milk

Instructions

  1. Add chicken breasts to bottom of the slow cooker, top with Mrs. Dash seasoning.
  2. Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chiles, and chicken broth.  Stir.
  3. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or on HIGH for 3-4 hours.
  4. Remove chicken to a large mixing bowl, shred, then return to slow cooker.
  5. Add cream cheese and milk, stir, then cover and cook on HIGH for 15 minutes, or until chili is creamy and slightly thickened.
  6. Stir well and serve with desired toppings.

