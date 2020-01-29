Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Creamy Crockpot White Chicken Chili

All You Need:
- 1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 1 yellow onion diced
- 1 tsp minced garlic
- 24 oz. chicken broth (no salt added)
- 2, 15oz cans reduced-sodium great Northern beans drained and rinsed
- 2, 4oz cans diced green chiles
- Mrs. Dash Chili seasoning
- 4 oz Greek yogurt cream cheese
- 1/4 cup skim milk
Instructions
- Add chicken breasts to bottom of the slow cooker, top with Mrs. Dash seasoning.
- Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chiles, and chicken broth. Stir.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or on HIGH for 3-4 hours.
- Remove chicken to a large mixing bowl, shred, then return to slow cooker.
- Add cream cheese and milk, stir, then cover and cook on HIGH for 15 minutes, or until chili is creamy and slightly thickened.
- Stir well and serve with desired toppings.