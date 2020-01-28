Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Wedge Veggie Soup

The Fair will be happening on February 4th from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Noble Center in Lakeview Park (1125 W. Lake Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614). The Fair will highlight the diverse types of job opportunities and benefits of working for Peoria Park District. Full Time, Part Time, Summer, and Seasonal positions are available. District staff will be on hand for resume review and assistance with the job application process.