Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Wedge Veggie Soup

All you need:
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- Assorted chunked vegetable options
- 1 diced yellow onion
- 1 large diced carrot
- 1 diced red pepper
- 2 cups chunked butternut squash
- 1 zucchini & 1 yellow squash (chopped in half moons)
- 1 can diced tomatoes
- 3 cups spinach
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 can no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed
- Seasoning blend: 1 tbsp Italian seasoning + 1 tbsp chili powder
All you do:
- Add all ingredients to crockpot and mix until season is well combined.
- Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6