1  of  2
Breaking News
Peoria County officials positively ID skull found in 2017 Four Points by Sheraton Peoria now open

Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Wedge Veggie Soup

WMBD This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

All you need:

  • 2 tsp minced garlic
  • Assorted chunked vegetable options
    • 1 diced yellow onion
    • 1 large diced carrot
    • 1 diced red pepper
    • 2 cups chunked butternut squash
    • 1 zucchini & 1 yellow squash (chopped in half moons)
    • 1 can diced tomatoes
    • 3 cups spinach
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 1 can no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed
  • Seasoning blend: 1 tbsp Italian seasoning + 1 tbsp chili powder

All you do:

  1. Add all ingredients to crockpot and mix until season is well combined.
  2. Cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories