Lifeline Pilot program: removing a barrier for better healthcare

Our Passengers:
- Encompass everyone from babies to senior citizens.
- All our flights are offered completely FREE to the passenger, their family, and travelling companions.
- We serve patients nationwide through our partnership with other air charities and airlines.
- We will not limit the number of times a passenger can utilize the flights we provide.
Our Flights and Area of Coverage:
- Our flights are flown in private aircraft by volunteer pilots.
- Our volunteer pilots donate 100% of the flight expense which includes their time, talent, airplane, fuel and operating expenses.
- Our volunteer pilots have flown over 5 million nautical miles.
- We have scheduled more than 8,000 missions.
- We have over 450 volunteer trained pilots.
- $300 donated helps facilitate a single mission.
- Our primary service area covers 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. But we can help patients nationwide through our partnership with other air charities and airlines
For more information you can call 1-800-822-7972 or email Lindsey Kerr at Lindsey@lifelinepilots.org