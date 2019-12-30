Lifeline Pilot program: removing a barrier for better healthcare

Estimate Your Tax Liability- It might seem daunting to start running your tax numbers, but you're better off taking action now than ending up with a surprise tax bill in April. Estimate your tax refund or amount you owe by using an online paycheck calculator IRS tax withholding calculator or by filling out a sample tax return. If you discover you aren't paying enough or you are overpaying in taxes, an easy way to fix the problem is to fill out a new W-4. There is an IRS calculator to help you determine your correct withholding. You can find it on my website, kingdompurposes.net

Consider a Conversion- As the year winds down, consider converting from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Talk with your financial professional to see if this a good option for you. With the recent tax law changes, many people may find themselves in a lower tax bracket, making now through 2025 a good time to consider converting. Although you don't get tax breaks upfront on a Roth IRA, your withdrawals are tax-free as long as you are older than 59 ½. Taxes are just one part of our holistic planning process at Kingdom Purposes, taking into account income planning, estate planning, investments, life insurance, as well as long-term care.