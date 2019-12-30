Lifeline Pilot program: removing a barrier for better healthcare

Our Passengers:

  • Encompass everyone from babies to senior citizens.
  • All our flights are offered completely FREE to the passenger, their family, and travelling companions.
  • We serve patients nationwide through our partnership with other air charities and airlines.
  • We will not limit the number of times a passenger can utilize the flights we provide.

Our Flights and Area of Coverage:

  • Our flights are flown in private aircraft by volunteer pilots.
  • Our volunteer pilots donate 100% of the flight expense which includes their time, talent, airplane, fuel and operating expenses.
  • Our volunteer pilots have flown over 5 million nautical miles.
  • We have scheduled more than 8,000 missions.
  • We have over 450 volunteer trained pilots.
  • $300 donated helps facilitate a single mission.
  • Our primary service area covers 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. But we can help patients nationwide through our partnership with other air charities and airlines

For more information you can call 1-800-822-7972 or email Lindsey Kerr at Lindsey@lifelinepilots.org

