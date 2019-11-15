Little Change Big Impact campaign at Bradley University

PEORIA Ill.- Forte PR has partnered with Wildlife Prairie Park and One World to create a week of events that will help in little ways to save energy and save the environment. The week titled, Little Change Big Impact is all on social media and has events each day for college students such as recycling, turning off electronics when not in use, and more. With partnering with Wildlife Prairie Park, we would love to show how partaking in these simple tasks would help the environment on a local level. Our goal is to create a better awareness of little things everyone can do each day to help the environment