Local man’s hot sauce company’s heating up

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — From growing peppers to making hot sauces, one local man has found a way to make use of his garden.

“(I) had a lot of peppers and needed something to do with them,” said Monckton.

Matt Monckton turned his passion into a business with Grayson’s Craft. He said at first he was just making hot sauces for fun.

“Years and years ago I didn’t think I would be doing hot sauces like this. I’ve always been one of those people that when I like something, then I will do it myself,” said Monckton.

Monckton said all it took was some research, and he was ready to launch three of this own hot sauces.

“In the next year or two, I was growing habaneros and scotch bonnets and cayenne- all different kinds of peppers, just experimenting. Everything was done at the house at first,” said Monckton.

Today, Monckton still takes care of some parts of operations from home but said business has been so good that he’s getting it professionally packed.

“I started with $3,000 pounds of hot sauce. Me and my son brought all of it down (and) stored it here all by ourselves: 4,095 bottles,” said Monckton.

Monckton said his favorite part is connecting with the Central Illinois community.

“I had a lady drive 45 minutes out of her way just to come and get more sauce,” he said.