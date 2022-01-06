LOL! The Jukebox Comedy Club is showcasing local comedians, and even hosting open mic nights

WASHINGTON (The Hill) -- Republicans are attempting a difficult balancing act as the nation marks one year since the Capitol was attacked by violent supporters of former President Trump, who is to this day the undisputed leader of the party.

As the solemn Jan. 6 anniversary arrives Thursday, Republicans seek to make clear they don't condone violence. Yet they are largely avoiding any direct reckoning of what motivated hundreds of rioters to tear down security barricades and storm the Capitol: Trump's ongoing falsehoods about the 2020 election.